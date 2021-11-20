Bonfire taproom closed indefinitely due to liquor license discrepancy

Bonfire Brewing in Eagle will be closing it’s taproom until further notice due to a discrepancy with its liquor license.

Vail Daily archives

Bonfire Brewing in Eagle posted to Instagram on Saturday announcing that it will be closing its popular Eagle taproom until further notice due to a discrepancy with its liquor license.

The Instagram post included a photo of a draft Bonfire beer on the taproom bar, with the caption:

“Dear Friends and Family, we know it’s been a tough year. You’ve been along for the ride, you’ve seen our challenges, and you continued to gather ‘round the Bonfire, sharing the same love that has stoked our fire for the last 11 years. We are heartbroken to announce that we have come up against a discrepancy with our liquor license. In order to best protect our staff and beloved customers, effective Sunday November 21, we are forced to close the taproom until further notice. If you have additional questions, please contact info@bonfirebrewing.com . Sincerely, Bonfire Brewing Staff.”

The brewery’s website is sharing the same message.

The announcement comes as Bonfire Brewing is celebrating its 11th Anniversary this Saturday evening at the taproom. The community is invited for beer specials, including Bonfire’s 11th Anniversary beer that was recently canned, and to enjoy the beloved atmosphere before doors close tomorrow.

Bonfire Brewing representatives could not be reached for comment at time of publication. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.