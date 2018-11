UPDATE; 2:36 p.m., one lane is open eastbound on Interstate 70. Please drive with caution.

A crash on Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 176 near the Main Vail exit has closed both eastbound lanes of the interstate. Drivers are being told to expect delays and use caution in the area. All vehicles will need to exit at the 176 exit and get back on I-70 to bypass the crash.