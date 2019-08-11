Update: Both lanes of Interstate 70 open westbound near East Vail
Both lanes westbound Interstate 70 are open again near mile marker 180 in East Vail after a traffic incident.
Officials ask drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles on the roads.
Town of Vail’s hired biologists on Booth Heights plan: Find another location
In a staff memo prepared for Monday’s meeting, a summary of the town-hired biologists recommendations fails to include their top suggestion – not to build the Booth Heights development as proposed.