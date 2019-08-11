 Update: Both lanes of Interstate 70 open westbound near East Vail | VailDaily.com

Update: Both lanes of Interstate 70 open westbound near East Vail

News | August 11, 2019

Staff Report

Both lanes westbound Interstate 70 are open again near mile marker 180 in East Vail after a traffic incident.

Officials ask drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles on the roads.

