Braden Angel, former deputy district attorney, running for 5th Judicial District’s top prosecutor job

Special to the Daily

Longtime local attorney and prosecutor Braden Angel is running for district attorney.

Angel launched his career as a prosecutor with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, first as an intern with the University of Denver followed by five years as a deputy district attorney. He is the municipal prosecutor for the town of Blue River in Summit County and president of the Continental Divide Bar Association.

He’ll face Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum in the June 30 primary for the Democratic nomination.

“As District Attorney, I will utilize my zealous passion for victim representation, my wealth of experience in cross-community collaboration, and my depth of understanding our unique community needs to transform the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office,” Angel said in announcing his candidacy.

Angel cites wide experience

Angel cites his experience prosecuting crime ranging from minor traffic offenses to child sexual assault, attempted murder, and murder. These cases include successful post-conviction hearings that resulted in a convicted murderer remaining incarcerated, Angel said.

Angel has prosecuted jury trials in four 5th Judicial District counties: Summit, Lake, Clear Creek and Eagle.

During his tenure with the district attorney’s office, Angel coordinated Eagle County’s Sexual Offense Resource Team, a multidisciplinary outfit that met monthly to focus on crimes of sexual violence. In addition to reviewing current and past cases, SORT engaged in local, national, and international training, prioritized community prevention initiatives, and partnered with local high schools for youth outreach, Angel said.

Following his tenure with the 5th Judicial District, Angel served as the legal programs coordinator for Summit County nonprofit Advocates for Victims of Assault, where he developed and coordinated an innovative legal program, the Justice for Victims Project. Through JVP, Angel said he increased access to legal services across the 5th Judicial District and ensured legal services provided were trauma-informed and client-centered. Angel said he has provided training and presentations on victim-centered prosecution and the importance of understanding psychological trauma for evidence presentation, jury selection, and successful prosecution.

Angel pledged a strong focus on transparency, coordinated community collaboration, cultural responsiveness, and community engagement.

He said he recognizes and appreciates the importance of social determinants of health, how these relate to root causes of crime, and the important role prevention has on community health and safety. Angel said he will also focus on enhancing employee retention in the DA’s office.

Angel will host a meet and greet from 3:30-5 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Hovey & Harrison, located at 56 Edwards Village Blvd. in Edwards. For more information and a list of additional events visit http://www.angelfordistrictattorney.com.