Braden at large, accused of removing GPS monitoring device while on bond

Braden is seen on security video being picked up from the Walmart parking lot in a late model silver Toyota 4Runner with factory roof racks and stickers on the back window, according to Vail Police.

Special to the Daily

Area law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating a white male fugitive, 55-year-old Ronald James Braden.

Braden, the former Town of Vail IT director, is alleged to have removed his court-ordered GPS monitoring device to evade law enforcement. Twenty-four-hour GPS monitoring had been ordered by the court as a condition of Braden’s release on bond from the Eagle County Detention Facility on Aug. 27 following his arrest on July 4.

Ron Braden

Braden’s GPS device sent a tamper alert at 12:45 p.m. on Friday and then stopped tracking. Braden’s two vehicles were found left in separate locations in Edwards and Avon. One vehicle was located at the Avon Walmart at about 1:30 p.m.

Braden is seen on security video being picked up from the Walmart parking lot in a late model silver Toyota 4Runner with factory roof racks and stickers on the back window.

Information gathered and GPS data from Braden’s cell phone indicate he may still be in Eagle County.

Multiple crimes

Braden is the former Information Technology director for the Town of Vail who was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, embezzlement of public property, theft, official misconduct, forgery and assault on a peace officer.

The charges resulted from an 18-month investigation in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for theft of public funds. Braden resigned from the town’s employment after his 2018 arrest for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Braden’s most recent arrest occurred on the morning of July 4 near Minturn when he was contacted by Vail officers with an arrest warrant.

During the arrest, Braden attempted to get back into his vehicle in which a loaded AR-15 rifle was later recovered. Because he is a previous offender, Braden is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

During the struggle Braden attempted to disarm one of the officers. Two of the three officers involved were injured, according to reports.

Braden has made threats toward the Town of Vail police and law enforcement in general, but is not regarded to be a threat to the general public, according to the Town of Vail.

The public is encouraged to exercise caution around Braden nonetheless, and to report any contact or sightings of him to the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970 479 2201, or by calling 911.