Brandy’s on board: Eagle officially hires Brandy Reitter as town manager

EAGLE — Brandy Reitter is officially Eagle's new town manager.

Eagle's town board unanimously a month ago to offer Reitter a contract. After a few weeks of negotiation, they voted this week to make it official, again unanimously.

Reitter, currently Saguache, Colorado's interim town manager, was chosen after six rounds of interviews with five different entities. She becomes the Eagle River Valley's third female town manager, joining Michelle Metteer, Minturn's new town manager, and Virginia Eggers, Avon's town manager.

Reitter also becomes Eagle's third town manager in the past few years.

A previous Eagle town board fired popular town manager Jon Stavney over a loud public outcry. They hired John Schneiger as the new town manager, one of that board's last acts before largely abandoning their town board seats prior to the ensuing election.

After run-ins with some members of the current town board, Schneiger was shown the door, and Tom Boni stepped in as the acting town manager.

Recommended Stories For You

Reitter is a Colorado native, born and raised on the Front Range. She earned her bachelor's degree in political science in 2004 from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and her masters in public administration in 2008 from the University of Colorado Denver.

She cut her professional teeth in Washington, D.C., as a capital budget director and program analyst and followed that with a stint as chief of staff for the office of the Department of Small and Local Business Development in Washington, D.C.

She shifted gears in 2012 as the town administrator for Gilcrest, and then as town administrator in Buena Vista.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.