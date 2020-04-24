Bravo! Vail announces cancelation of June Chamber Orchestra of Europe residency
In a letter published on Bravo! Vail’s website, festival organizers announced that the Chamber Orchestra of Europe’s residency, scheduled for June, has been canceled.
“During these uncertain times, Bravo! Vail’s mission of enriching people’s lives through the power of music is more relevant than ever. The health and safety of Bravo! Vail’s patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff are of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to doing our part to ensure our community’s wellbeing. Therefore, with heavy hearts, we have cancelled the Chamber Orchestra of Europe’s residency at Bravo! Vail this June,” wrote Board Chair Kathleen Eck and Executive Director Caitlin Murray.
Tickets purchased for these performances may be refunded, and balances may be transferred to a credit to be used at a later date. Patrons also may donate the balance of their ticket to Bravo! Vail. Ticketholders who do not indicate their preference will have the funds donated after June 12 and will be sent a tax receipt. Bravo! will begin processing this information on May 4.
Visit bravovail.org for more information.
