Bravo! Vail announces Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin making US debut in 2019

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is off to an exciting start. The 2018 season had just commenced with a series of performances by orchestra in residence Academy of St Martin in the Fields when Bravo! Vail artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott took to the stage with an announcement —the festival's 2019 season would include the North American debut of the powerhouse Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin, performing with superstar violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter.

The announcement was made from the stage to an audience of 2,000 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June.

"To present the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin in its North American debut is a singular opportunity for Bravo! Vail. That this occasion also marks the Vail debut of the great violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter performing all five of Mozart's violin concertos is thrilling," McDermott said in a statement, hinting at the program to come in 2019. "We are so excited to be a home for this compelling musical partnership and to introduce them to our exceptional audience and setting."

Birthday Wish

Though specific details about the repertoire and concert date are not yet available, it is nonetheless a glimpse of what's to come at Bravo! Vail next year.

Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin is comprised of musicians from two of the world's foremost classical music institutions — the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras. Friendly rivals on the world stage, this joint venture showcases the prowess, sophistication and collaborative spirit of two dominant forces in classical music. It also blends seemingly disparate qualities inherent to each ensemble — the smooth elegance and nobleness of the Viennese; the captivating passion of the Berliners — that illustrate the musicians' enormous flexibility and refined playing.

The ensemble was first united by Sir Simon Rattle, who wished to conduct a concert of the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras for his 50th birthday. The resulting collaboration was so positive that it continues to this day. Out of this idea, the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin was born, representing the essence of both orchestras and sharing many of their most renowned musicians.

Since the formation of the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin, Rainer Honeck, concertmaster of the Orchestra of the Vienna State Opera since 1984 and of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra since 1992, acts as its primarius and artistic director.

"Bravo! Vail prides itself on presenting the world's most exciting classical ensembles and the addition of Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin certainly builds upon that tradition," said Bravo! Vail's executive director Caitlin Murray.

40 years with a violin

The Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin is joined by preeminent violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who in 2017 celebrated 40 years as a violin virtuoso and musical phenomenon. Coincidentally, her distinguished career began with debuts in recital at the 1976 Lucerne Festival and as a soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic and Herbert von Karajan at the 1977 Salzburg Whitsun Concert.

The four-time Grammy Award winner has become one of the leading international artists in the world's major concert halls, serving not only as soloist, but as a visionary in supporting composers and mentoring young string players.