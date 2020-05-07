The New York Philharmonic performs Bravo! Vail in 2019.

Chris Dillman | cdillman@vaildaily.com

Bravo! Vail has canceled all in-person events for its summer 2020 festival. While physical concerts scheduled at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and other local venues will not take place, the organization is working to come up with a social distancing-friendly solution for patrons who look forward to celebrating classical music each summer.

“As the COVID-19 crisis has evolved, we have watched closely in hopes that we might still come together in music this summer. However, it is now clear that the Bravo! Vail Music Festival cannot take place as planned. With the leadership and support of our Board of Trustees, we announce with heavy hearts that we must cancel the season in full. We take this step with sadness, but with the health and safety of our musicians, audience, staff, and community as our top priorities,” said Executive Director Caitlin Murray in a press release.

Originally scheduled performances included residencies from the New York Philharmonic, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe. Bravo! Vail had already canceled the Chamber Orchestra of Europe’s residency, which was scheduled to kick off the festival in June.

When Bravo! Vail announced that first cancelation, it also outlined a ticketing policy. Ticket purchases may be refunded or saved as credit for future performances. Patrons are also able to donate the balance to Bravo! Vail. Ticketholders who do not indicate their preference will have the funds donated after June 12 and will be sent a tax receipt.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“For the past 10 years as the artistic director of Bravo! Vail, I have had the privilege of witnessing the magic that happens when our musicians touch the hearts of people with the extraordinary power of music,” said Anne-Marie McDermott in the press release. “Every summer is truly memorable and filled with once-in-a lifetime performances. Bravo! Vail is a precious gift that we all cherish, and I know that we will be together again and celebrating the joy of great music and artistry.”

Organizers will announce virtually reimagined Bravo! Vail events soon. Bravo! Vail has already staged a virtual concert for kids in its school-year music instruction programs.

“When the time is right, we look forward to safely, respectfully and happily returning to the stage,” said Kathleen Eck, the board chair for Bravo! Vail.

Visit bravovail.org for more information.