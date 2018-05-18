Bravo! Vail Music Festival names Caitlin Murray new executive director

VAIL ­— The Bravo! Vail Music Festival has announced the appointment of Caitlin Murray to serve as its new executive director, effective Sept. 4. Murray succeeds Jennifer Teisinger, who served in the role for over two years and is stepping down for personal reasons.

During her time with Bravo! Vail, Teisinger established the New Works Fund, which commissioned and premiered five new works in celebration of the festival's 30th anniversary season in 2017. She also guided the expansion of Bravo! Vail's After School Piano Program, inaugurated a new Spring Family Concert Series, and laid the groundwork for the creation of the Festival's first After School Strings Program. She leaves the organization well positioned for the future, having overseen a strategic planning process, resulting in guidelines for expanding its education initiatives, reaching new audiences, and diversifying its programming.

"It has been a great privilege and incredibly rewarding to be a part of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. This fantastic and dynamic organization is on an unstoppable upward trajectory and is perfectly positioned for an exciting future with compelling programming under the artistic leadership of Anne-Marie McDermott," Teisinger said.

"We are grateful to Jennifer for her service to the Vail community and her meaningful contributions to the festival," Board Chairman Greg Walton said. "We are very pleased to welcome back Caitlin Murray, who served the Festival in a variety of capacities, most recently as Vice President of Development. Caitlin brings a great deal of institutional knowledge and passion for Bravo! Vail. Those qualities, combined with her strong ties to the Vail Valley, will make Caitlin a dynamic leader as we all look toward the Festival's future."

Murray said she's excited to return to Bravo! Vail, adding that it is "an organization that I care about deeply and have been involved with for nearly a decade. The Festival represents the highest standards of artistic excellence, and we are proud to host some of the world's greatest orchestras and musicians in an unparalleled setting each year. I look forward to reconnecting with all of the extraordinary people who make this Festival possible."

Murray comes to Bravo! Vail from Colorado Public Radio, where she served as Director of Leadership Gifts. Throughout nearly a decade at Bravo! Vail, Murray contributed to the creation of the festival's residency partnership with international chamber orchestra Academy of St. Martin in the Fields; launched the Luis D. Juarez Music Award, which provides financial assistance to local music students; and helped build the foundation for the Classically Uncorked Series.

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival celebrates its 31st season from June 21 through Aug. 2. The 2018 season features residencies with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic, plus the London-based Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, which, in 2016, became the first international orchestra to perform at the festival. For more information, go to bravovail.org or call 970-827-5700.