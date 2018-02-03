Bravo! Vail Music Festival names Jason Denhart as its new VP of Development

VAIL — Bravo! Vail Music Festival executive director Jennifer Teisinger has announced that Jason Denhart has been named Bravo! Vail's vice president of development. Denhart will be responsible for the long-term strategy and daily operations of the development department, including all fund-raising efforts. He begins April 16.

Since 2014, Denhart has served as the executive director for the Merwin Conservancy on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Prior to moving to Maui, Denhart spent 19 years in the Vail Valley and served in multiple positions in the Vail nonprofit community, including a prior stint at Bravo! Vail from 2002 to 2008. Denhart's Vail nonprofit leadership experience includes his role as development and special events officer at The Heuga Center for Multiple Sclerosis (now Can Do Multiple Sclerosis); associate director of development at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival; senior director of development at the Vail Valley Foundation; and director of development and communications for the Eagle Valley Land Trust.

"I am delighted to welcome Jason back to Bravo! Vail," Teisinger said. "His passion for Bravo! and enthusiasm for the Vail Valley mixed with his depth of philanthropic experience make him the ideal person to join (our) administrative leadership team. We are looking at an exciting trajectory for Bravo!, and I'm thrilled Jason will be a part of it."

"I am extremely excited to return to Bravo! as the new vice president of development and grateful for the opportunity to rejoin this world-class arts organization dedicated to enriching people's lives through the power of music," Denhart said. "My wife, Fara, and I look forward to coming back home to the Vail Valley and once again contributing to this truly special community. We hope to see you at Bravo! this summer."

For more information, go to http://www.bravovail.org or call 970-827-5700.