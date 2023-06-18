Bravo! Vail Music Festival welcomes you to appreciate the arts

Amara Sperber (violin), Alden Rohwer (violin), Edwardo Rios (viola), and Aileen Pagan-Rohwer (cello) play for the Little Listeners at The Library with Bravo! Vail at the Eagle Public Library.

Madison Rahhal/Special to the Daily

The 36th season of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival is fast approaching with Opening Night on Thursday with The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

For some people, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival is the absolute highlight of their summer. They plan vacations around it, schedule dinners with guests before or after performances and practically call the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater their second home because they are at the venue so much during the six-week festival. But for others, Bravo! Vail seems foreign and somewhat intimidating.

Don’t deny yourself. There is no need to know everything about classical music to appreciate it. There is no quiz at the end of the performance.

If you didn’t grow up taking violin lessons or ace a music appreciation class in college, you may think there’s no hope learning about an art form that has so many musical terms, instruments and composers. But that’s not the case at Bravo! Vail. Even after 35 years, they welcome anyone and everyone to hear the sounds that inspire so many.

Bravo! Vail has over 80 performances this season and about 35 of those performances and programs are free to the public, so, that alone is a nice barrier-breaker that allows you to access a new genre of music. Bravo! Vail’s mission aims to promote a lifelong appreciation of the arts.

Here are several free and low-cost events you can attend to increase your knowledge of classical music. For full details, go to BravoVail.org .

Pre-concert talks

There are select nights where pre-concert talks are offered. These free sessions are held one hour before the performance at the venue where they occur. They are led by professionals who are going to give you great insight into the music you will be hearing, maybe some background information on what the composer was going through when he wrote it, world events at the time, any trinket of information that will give you more knowledge and hopefully more of an affinity for the music you will hear.

Inside the Music

These informational sessions are held at either the Chapel at Beaver Creek or the Vail Public Library and are many times taught by Anne-Marie McDermott, who has been the artistic director of Bravo! Vail Music Festival since 2011. Her musical resume is long and impressive and her passion for sharing her knowledge is contagious. Although the Inside the Music offerings are free, registration is required.

Community Concerts

These chamber music performances are free and are only an hour long. Check them out at the Gypsum Public Library, Vail Interfaith Chapel, Ford Park Lower Bench and the Edwards Interfaith Chapel.

Family Concerts

Bravo! Vail’s Family Concerts are a way to expose your whole family to the beautiful sounds of chamber music. Bravo! Vail will host these free shows across various Eagle County venues.

Little Listeners at the Library

There is nothing more adorable than watching the children interact with the musicians as they learn about the instruments and the sounds they make. Oboes, bassoons, trombones and more noise makers captivate the attention spans and help the kids understand what type of sounds each instrument makes and how those sounds can be used to tell a story or emit an emotion. These free events are held at the area libraries.

Presto Club

For the older kids, the Presto Club offers pre-concert activities and social lawn experiences for youth ages 8 to 14. The kids will gather at certain concerts and receive a booklet with thought-provoking questions like, “Which elements of nature does the music remind you of?” Or “Did you hear any particular animals in the music?” The Presto Club is held on select dates and space is limited.

Go with what you know

Familiarity also helps when learning something new, so maybe pick out a concert where you will know the songs. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra always does a concert on July 4 where you’ll hear some familiar patriotic tunes.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s annual Patriotic Concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

On July 5th, some of your favorite movie tunes will be played. John Williams is the cinematic composer behind famous scores like “Superman,” “Star Wars,” and more.

Nature Walks

Another event that will give you insights into what a composer was thinking is the Prokofiev Nature Walks. A naturalist from Walking Mountains Science Center and Gabryel Smith, archivist for the New York Philharmonic will explain how a composer can capture gestures, characteristics and animal sounds in the natural settings of his inspiration. There will even be live performances out on the trail featuring some of Prokofiev’s work from “Peter and the Wolf” and “Romeo and Juliet.”

One key place to learn about the music you’ll hear at the Bravo! Vail concerts is the program book. Each performance has a descriptive write-up of the different parts of the selected pieces for that evening’s program. These works oftentimes tell a story. Does the plot line thicken? If so, you’ll hear that in the intensity and pacing of the music. Does the music become more subdued? Emotions can be conjured up by the music and that was the intent of the composer in trying to tell the story through notes and instruments.

By taking to time to read the program notes, you can follow along and even have your seatmates or lawn mates do the same. During intermission or while having a post-concert drink, talk about how it made you feel. Did it produce visions of what the composer was trying to convey? There are no wrong answers and, once again, there will be no quiz at the end.