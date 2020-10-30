Breakfast – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Breakfast

1. Little Diner

2. Cafe 163

3. Westside Cafe

It’s no secret that The Little Diner is a legendary breakfast spot in Vail. Located at the west Lionshead Plaza bus stop in the Concert Hall Plaza building, The Little Diner serves breakfast all day and lunch after 11:30 a.m. daily during the winter and summer seasons.

The Little Diner specializes in homemade breakfast classics from family recipes. Locally owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team, Brian and Peggy Little, guests can look forward to fresh ingredients and delicious dishes to fuel up on before or after some morning adventure on Vail Mountain.

-Kim Fuller