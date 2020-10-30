Breakfast – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Breakfast
1. Little Diner
2. Cafe 163
3. Westside Cafe
It’s no secret that The Little Diner is a legendary breakfast spot in Vail. Located at the west Lionshead Plaza bus stop in the Concert Hall Plaza building, The Little Diner serves breakfast all day and lunch after 11:30 a.m. daily during the winter and summer seasons.
The Little Diner specializes in homemade breakfast classics from family recipes. Locally owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team, Brian and Peggy Little, guests can look forward to fresh ingredients and delicious dishes to fuel up on before or after some morning adventure on Vail Mountain.
-Kim Fuller
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more