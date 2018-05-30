Breakfast burritos part of Vail Mountain cleanup day, held on Monday, June 4

VAIL — The U.S. Forest Service and Vail Mountain invite community volunteers to join employees for the annual mountain clean-up, scheduled for Monday, June 4. Volunteers will be provided breakfast burritos at Mid-Vail, compliments of Vail Resorts, before the clean-up begins.

On clean-up day, volunteers should meet at the base of the Gondola One in Vail Village by 9 a.m. with their own work gloves, water, sun block, hat, snacks, sturdy hiking shoes and clothing for inclement weather. Volunteers will be transported up the mountain at 9 a.m. via Gondola One, provided with trash bags and then will head to clean up various areas of the mountain from Mid-Vail by walking and limited shuttles. Volunteers should be able to hike for several hours and descend and ascend uneven terrain. In the event of severe weather, a decision will be made the morning of the clean-up to either continue with the event or postpone.

All volunteers will need to complete and sign a liability release form in order to participate. Liability release forms are required and will be available upon arrival at Gondola One.

For more information about Vail Mountain, go to http://www.vail.com, stop by the Mountain Information Center in Lionshead or call 970-754-8245.