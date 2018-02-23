 Road closure in Avon due to gas leak | VailDaily.com

Road closure in Avon due to gas leak

photo - eagle river fire nottingham road avonSpecial to the Daily |

Eagle River Fire crews on scene of a confirmed gas leak on the 600 block of Nottingham Road in Avon.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 11:33 a.m. stated there is a gas leak on Nottingham Road between Metcalf Road and Buck Creek Road in Avon. One lane of Nottingham Road is closed. An estimated time of reopening is unknown. Officials ask drivers to use caution in the area.