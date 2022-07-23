Breck Epic team announces Vail 100 gravel race

The Vail 100 gravel bike race, organized by the Breck Epic team, is set for Oct. 1.

Mike McCormack/Courtesy photo

On it’s 14th birthday — and its founder’s 52nd birthday — the Breck Epic team has announced a new gravel event.

The Vail 100, set for Oct. 1, 2022 , “pits gravel rigs against their MTB counterparts in the ultimate battle for two-wheeled, human-powered backcountry supremacy,” the release stated.

“Been working at it for several years and permitting, weather, life have all just gotten in the way. I made it a goal to get it off the ground in 2022 and I’m a little shocked that it’s happening because it’s taken so long,” said Breck Epic founder Mike McCormack, who moved to the Vail Valley in 2012.

“I’m thrilled — it’s exciting.”

Eagle County resident Ciro Zarate wets his tires in stage 1 of the Breck Epic in 2017. Mike McCormack, the Breck Epic founder, is hosting the Vail 100 gravel bike race out of 4 Eagle Ranch on Oct. 1.

Kenny Wehn | Special to the Daily |

The event, only open to 400 riders for 2022, features 30, 50 and 100-mile options and will serve as a fundraiser for the Education Foundation of Eagle County, with proceeds also going to scholarship funds of the Vail Mountaineers Hockey Club, Vail Valley Lacrosse, Vail Mountain School and Zealous Schools.

“Anyone who is paying attention knows that Colorado is tragically underfunded when it comes to education,” McCormack said.

“We believe in education — we know there’s a need there.”

Course will keep gravel riders honest

Expansive 360-degree views will be a prime feature of the Vail 100 gravel bike course.

Mike McCormack/Courtesy photo

Organizers named the 100-mile course “The Appaloosa” after the wild and fast horses bred by the Nez Perce tribe. It will be a “choose your weapon” affair, with certain sections favoring the skinny tires of a gravel bike and others capable of testing a full-suspension 29er.

According to the event website, “Jake Wells says ‘gravel bike’ for the big course, but the 29′ race whip might not be a bad call.”

Based out of 4 Eagle Ranch just west of Vail, McCormack did a recon ride of the 30-mile loop with his son and estimates that he stopped to take over 50 photos.

“I wasn’t prepared mentally to absorb what my eyes and nose were experiencing,” he said.

“Mid-valley it gets really interesting. The views just open up.”

Riders will enjoy six different varieties of “almost manicured” gravel in the first 15 miles alone. A gradual 9-mile climb up Muddy Pass Road opens the race, taking cyclists to the “upper deck” of the course, where an undulating and flat section allows for recovery — and soaking in “absolutely stunning views.”

“The view corridors, the horizon — it’s 100 miles away. It’s so big and awe-inspiring,” McCormack said.

“You think, well it’s Vail — it’s an amazing brand and experience, but it’s a ski town and all the action’s on the south side of the highway. But, man, there’s real Colorado just like 4 feet down (Colorado Highway) 131. It gets big and rowdy and it’s a true backcountry experience. And I only did the 30-mile lap.”

The return portions of the course “aren’t where the race will be won, but it’s where races will be lost,” according to the event’s website.

“Rolling doubletrack, wide open flats, boney rock gardens, … riders will see everything that will put a gravel bike (and any lightweight MTB) through its paces,” it states.

The course, which has four major parts — initial climb (8.5 miles), a short loop (16 miles), a long loop (30 miles) and a descent back down to 4 Eagle Ranch (8.5 miles) — is roughly 40% maintained gravel and 40% doubletrack with the rest being “something in-between.” Riders will climb approximately 12,000 vertical feet over the course of the entire race.

The Vail 100 gravel race course will challenge cyclists with a variety of trail types, some of which will be more suited for a mountain bike.

Mike McCormack/Courtesy photo

“It’s got a little more vert than Leadville (100), but is probably closer to Crusher in the Tushar in spirit,” reads the event website.

The pro men and women will be fighting for a five-deep, $10,000 purse. Solo, duo, singlespeed, non-binary and age group awards will be given out for the 50 and 100-mile races, and the 30-mile will include an e-bike awards category. The entry fee is $249 for solo and $499 for duo. There are also fundraising options for each of the categories, which require $99 and $199 deposits for solo and duo fundraising, respectively.

McCormack hops on the Leadville 100 podcast

McCormack also hopped on the Leadville 100 podcast for an episode, which dropped Friday, to talk about the new event.

“We’ve been sniffing around, relaunching the Vail 100 for four or five years,” McCormack said on the show.

McCormack reached out to James Deighan of Highline Sports and Entertainment, the group that promoted the original Vail 100 — which ran it’s first race in 1998, was won by Mike Kloser in 1999 , and ran up through 2006, when Jay Henry captured the crown.

A photo from high up on the upper portion of the 30-mile route for the Vail 100 gravel race, set for Oct. 1.

Mike McCormack/Courtesy photo

“I asked him, ‘hey, what are you doing with the Vail 100?'” McCormack said of his conversation with Deighan, “a fellow hockey dad.”

“Nothing,” was the response. “Would you mind if we take a run at it?” McCormack asked.

“Go for it.”

McCormack is inspired by Crusher in the Tushar and thinks Vail’s event will mimick the Utah ride in at least one way.

“The one thing that’s always stuck out is, ‘bring whatever bike you want, but at some point, you’re going to be on the wrong bike,'” he said.

“It defines the beauty of the event — and we’re doing that in Vail.”