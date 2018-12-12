Breckenridge opens Peak 10, marking the earliest opening ever for resort’s five peaks

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on Tuesday that it will open some of its Peak 10 terrain today via the Falcon SuperChair, effectively opening all of the resort’s five peaks earlier in the season than ever before — since Peak 6 opened in 2013.

In total, Breckenridge is estimating skiers and riders will have access to approximately 2,300 acres across the five peaks.

Breckenridge also opened Beyond Bowl on Peak 6 this week. The resort’s patrol is working to open the Lake Chutes at the summit of Peak 8.

Beginning on Friday, resort hours of operation will begin at 8:30 a.m., with lifts running until 4 p.m.

KEYSTONE RESORT

At Keystone, the resort now has more than 80 percent of its skiable terrain open, spanning more than 2,600 skiable acres across all three peaks including hike-to access in all five of its bowls. Beginning Saturday, Keystone’s hours of operation will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Keystone’s “World’s Largest Snow Fort” will open for the season, part of the resort’s Kidtopia programming. The resort’s Kidtopia Holiday Spectacular will also offer holiday-themed activities every day through Christmas Eve.