Breckenridge police arrest Dillon man after holding him at gunpoint on Colorado Highway 9 late Tuesday morning

Breckenridge police arrest Dillon man after holding him at gunpoint

Courtesy photo

Breckenridge police arrested a 32-year-old Dillon man on a menacing charge late Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person during a road rage incident, according to a police department spokesperson.

Around 10:50 a.m., police received a report of an incident near Farmers Korner in unincorporated Summit County where one subject pulled a gun on the other, Breckenridge Police Department spokesperson Colleen Goettelman said in an email.

Police located the vehicle on Colorado Highway 9 near French Street and took the driver into custody around 11:30 a.m., according to the police department. A loaded firearm was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle, police said.