Breckenridge police officer arrested on DUI charge

An off-duty Breckenridge Police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence late last week.

Garrett Frye, 24-year-old Breckenridge resident, was arrested just before midnight on Dec. 21, after he was pulled over by another Breckenridge officer for driving without headlights. After identifying Frye as an off-duty officer, the investigation was turned over to deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Frye was booked at the Summit County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving without headlights. He remained in custody until Saturday morning when he posted bond and was released.

Colleen Goettelman, a spokesperson with Breckenridge Police Department, said that Frye has been placed on administrative leave pending both an internal investigation and an investigation by the sheriff's office.

“Police officers have a moral and legal obligation to abide by the laws that they enforce,” said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons of the incident. “The arrest demonstrates how seriously law enforcement take that obligation.”