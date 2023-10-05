Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Jody Churich becomes senior vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Resorts’ West Region

Jody Churich encourages a group of youth skiers while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Churich recently announced that she will departing from Breckenridge Ski Resort for a leadership position within Vail Resorts.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 4, Breckenridge Ski Resort formally announced that current vice president and chief operating officer Jody Churich will be taking on the role of senior vice president and chief operating officer of the West Region of Vail Resorts.

Churich will assume the new position starting on Monday, Oct. 16, and will spend her final days at Breckenridge Ski Resort working to find someone to fill her position.

Churich has served as the vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge since June 2021 , and she helped transform the Peak 8 base area and worked to add child care services for the ski resort’s employees, among other efforts.

Churich will now work with Vail Resorts-owned properties in Lake Tahoe, the Pacific Northwest and Australia.

“It has been an honor to work alongside this community and the incredible team members at Breckenridge Ski Resort these past two years,” Churich said in a statement. “I am grateful for the partnership and proud of our progress to make this world-class destination even more accessible and sustainable. I am confident that the resort is set up for a strong 2023-24 season with such incredibly talented and passionate employees, and one of the best leadership teams in the industry. Breckenridge will always have a special place in my heart.”

