Brewery – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Brewery

1. Vail Brewing Co.

2. Bonfire Brewing

3. Gore Range Brewery

With tasting rooms in EagleVail and Vail Village, Vail Brewing Co. is an independent artisan craft brewery. The brews always have a creative touch, from big hoppy beers, traditional styles, blends and even cask-conditioned ales. Vail Brewing Co. designs handcrafted ales and lagers using mountain-fed water and the finest ingredients, and when available, the brewery uses locally sourced hops and malts. Vail Brewing Co.’s partners have 17 years of combined experience studying, brewing and sampling quality beer in Europe and the United States.

The selection of beers constantly changes and evolves, with staple beers like Hot Mess Blonde, Pete’s Stash Pale Ale and Deck Daze readily available. New seasonal brews include Fresh Tourist Trap Double IPA, along with Fall Line Marzen and Gourd Range pumpkin ale with masala chai.

-Kim Fuller