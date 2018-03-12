‘Broadway’s Next Hit Musical’ brings night of improv to Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK — There's a new hit musical that's about to take Broadway by storm, it just hasn't been written yet.

The talented cast of "Broadway's Next Hit Musical" will take to the Vilar Performing Arts Center stage during an interactive night of music, comedy and entertainment on Tuesday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $45 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Made Up On The Spot

"Broadway's Next Hit Musical" is a fully improvised musical unlike any comedy show you'll see this year. Before the curtain rises, cast members take suggestions from the audience for a musical that the audience wants to see that night.

What follows is a hilarious and unpredictable show filled with songs, scenes and sketches — and it's all 100 percent improvised from beginning to end.

Every performance is different and completely made up on the spot every night, meaning that you'll never see the same show twice.

The "Broadway's Next Hit Musical" cast members are all seasoned improvisers who have been honing their comedy and musical chops in the New York City improv scene for more than 15 years.

The first half of the show is an awards show format where cast members come up with songs selected on the spot from a bowl containing ideas from the audience.

Four songs compete for the "Phony Award" and the winning song is turned into a fully fleshed-out improvised musical in the second half.