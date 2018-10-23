Chad Kelly, the Denver Broncos backup quarterback, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Englewood on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing after he randomly entered a couple's home and was beaten by the homeowner with a vacuum-cleaner tube, an arrest affidavit said.

Kelly was taken into custody after Englewood Police Department officers were called to a home on the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday because of a man standing outside the residence, according to a Englewood police news release. While officers were responding they received information that the man was inside the apartment.

A couple and their young child were inside the home when Kelly allegedly entered the house and sat down on the couch next to the mother, according to Kelly's arrest affidavit. Kelly was mumbling incoherently, the report said.

The woman called for the man, who confronted the intruder. The man told police he used an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends to hit Kelly in the upper back, the affidavit said.

The couple thought the home's doors were locked but police found no signs of forced entry, the report said. Kelly had fled by the time police arrived.

