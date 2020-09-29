Broncos fans: Now would be a good time to panic

Next victim: Brett Rypien gets the start Thursday against the New York Jets.

Jack Dempsey | AP photo

OK, now we panic.

Here we were trying to put a positive spin on the Denver Broncos starting 0-2 and then they go out and lose to Tampa Bay, 28-10, at home.

At 0-3, yes, panicking is acceptable. This is bringing back flashbacks of last year’s 0-4 start, except that Denver plays “Thursday Night Football” at the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets Jets.

The NFL Network has to be thrilled about this matchup of 0-3s. Brett Rypien vs. Sam Darnold. That’s going to light up the scoreboard. How bad are the Jets? The Broncos are 3-point favorites on the road.

While #TankforTrevor is tempting — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the likely No. 1 pick in next spring’s draft — do you blow up the Broncos?

There are two problems with tanking. First, there are a lot of stinky teams in the league, so there’s competition for going 0-16, 1-15 or 2-14. The Jets seem to have been tanking since Joe Namath and look how well that has gone for them. The clock is ticking on Darnold.

There are the Miami Dolphins — OK, they’re probably not going to pick Lawrence on top of Tua Tagovailoa — but they’re not going anywhere in a hurry. Seriously, though, you’ve got the Vikings and Falcons also at 0-3. The Eagles at 0-2-1 don’t seem so. enamored of Carson Wentz.

Denver’s also going to run into some wins — the Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers and the Raiders and Chargers twice. Denver winning four or five of those eight games takes them out of Trevor Territory.

Then, there’s the fact that everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. Von Miller went down six days before the season began, and then everyone else — Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay and Drew Lock, to name a few — got hurt. Sometimes, it’s just a bad year, regardless of the personnel.

Speaking of Lock, he really only played one full game as the starter this year. You can’t really make the call on Lock yet. He’ll be back soon. The franchise spent a second-round draft pick on the Missouri grad in 2019. It’s too early in career to throw him to the curb.

Quite frankly, we might just be back where we were for the last few years, not so much pointing the finger at Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum and Joe Flacco, ah, the memories, but at the offensive line, which still stinks.

Nice to know some things don’t change.

Titans and Vikings

The Tennessee Titans reported a COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday and have announced that the headquarters will be closed until Saturday. Meanwhile, the Vikings, whom the Titans played last weekend, have shut down their practices as well.

What does the NFL do here? First, the league has to be honest here. CBS Sports is reporting three Tennessee players positive for the virus and five “personnel” with the ‘rona, while Minnesota appears to have a clean bill of health. The league needs to keep testing to make sure this thing doesn’t spread

There’s also the matter of playing — or not. If Tennessee can’t enter its building until Saturday, presumably the Titans can’t practice this week. Same goes for the Vikings.

Right now, it seems the Titans are still scheduled to play the Steelers in Nashville, while the Vikings are meant to be Houston. It seems both Tennessee and Minnesota would be behind the curve were they not allowed to practice.

Yes, it’s a pain in the arse, and a scheduling nightmare, but the league needs to postpone these games. While the league can likely forget rescheduling Vikings-Texans (a combined 0-6), it does need to make sure the Steelers and Titans are playing on level footing.

Super Bowl set?

A trendy talking point is that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks are on a collision course for the Super Bowl. Yes, they’ve looked good and both had marquee wins last week, but chill out.

We are all of three weeks into the season. Last year, the Patriots, Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers, 49ers and Rams were 3-0. Yes, the Super Bowl was Chiefs vs. 49ers, but the Cowboys and the Rams didn’t even make the playoffs and the Patriots and Bills weren’t viable by the playoffs, both going out during the first round.

The Titans, who beat both the Patriots and the Ravens in the postseason, were 1-2. Please remain calm, everyone.

The favorites: Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers and Pats in the AFC, and the Packers and Seahawks in the NFC.

Still not sold: Bears, 49ers, Bucs, Bills and Titans.

In need of a tow: Jets, Broncos, Vikings, Falcons and the entire NFC East.

Week 4

• Browns at Cowboys: Merely watching this to see how overrated Dallas is.

• Bills at Raiders: Intrigued by Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense, but not quite there yet.

• Patriots at Chiefs: How does Bill Belichick prep for Patrick Mahomes?

• Falcons at Packers: Atlanta will not blow a lead this week.