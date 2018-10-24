Broncos release quarterback Chad Kelly following arrest

One day after his arrest in Englewood on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing, Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly was waived by the team Wednesday morning.

Kelly allegedly entered the apartment of a couple and their young child early Tuesday morning. He was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Kelly appeared in court Wednesday morning and is due back Nov. 8.

"This was a decision that we made as an organization," Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. "After reviewing all the information and in talking with (coach) Vance (Joseph) and Joe (Ellis), we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do. Even though Chad's no longer part of our team, we've offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way."

The Broncos moved swiftly in releasing Kelly, who is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. Kevin Hogan moves up to second on the quarterback depth chart behind starter Case Keenum and will be active for Sunday's game at Kansas City.

