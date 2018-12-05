 Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders leaves practice after being helped off field | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders leaves practice after being helped off field

KYLE FREDRICKSON and RYAN O'HALLORAN
The Denver Post
Jack Dempsey

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver. Sanders was helped off the practice field Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, after crumpling to the ground on a pass play and grabbing his left ankle. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

During the media viewing portion of practice Wednesday, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders went down with a left leg/ankle injury.

A source confirmed an ESPN national report that Sanders is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles. Sanders is undergoing further testing.

Sanders was shuffling laterally during individual drills and then stumbled while trying to begin his route. He needed assistance from two members of the training staff to leave the field.

Sanders is the Broncos' leading receiver in catches (71), yards (868) and touchdown catches (four).

Sanders sustained a right ankle injury last year.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.

Do you think the Broncos could make the playoffs?

View Results