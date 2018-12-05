Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders leaves practice after being helped off field

During the media viewing portion of practice Wednesday, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders went down with a left leg/ankle injury.

A source confirmed an ESPN national report that Sanders is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles. Sanders is undergoing further testing.

Sanders was shuffling laterally during individual drills and then stumbled while trying to begin his route. He needed assistance from two members of the training staff to leave the field.

Sanders is the Broncos' leading receiver in catches (71), yards (868) and touchdown catches (four).

Sanders sustained a right ankle injury last year.

