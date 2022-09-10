Bruce Cryer joins Vail Symposium for programs on stress, resiliency and creativity

How do we adapt and even thrive during such unpredictable, crazy times? Scientifically-validated hope exists in the form of a set of tools pioneered by a California research organization.

Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, Bruce Cryer joins the Vail Symposium for two special programs — one discussion and one workshop — designed to share tools and techniques to help reduce stress and improve creativity and vitality.

It’s no secret that the past two years have thrown us all for a loop. How do we adapt and even thrive during such unpredictable, crazy times? While the severity of the pandemic seems to have diminished, a host of other existential threats wait in the wings to grab the headlines — and our vitality. But there’s actually hope — scientifically-validated hope — in the form of a set of tools pioneered by a California research organization.

Cryer is one of the original creators of HeartMath, a system of scientifically-validated tools, techniques and behaviors to reduce stress, enhance performance, amplify creativity and improve overall well-being. In addition to being adjunct faculty at Stanford University for 25 years and lead author for the landmark Harvard Business Review article, “Pull the Plug on Stress,” Cryer went through his own “dark night of the soul” in the form of a two-year health journey involving cancer, staph infections, immunotherapy, double hip replacement, the passing of his mother, the end of his marriage and a mild case of shingles — all while serving as CEO of HeartMath.

His emergence from that period turned into a renaissance of his creative spirit, a level of health he had not felt in more than 25 years and newfound, youthful vitality.

IF YOU GO … What: Pull the Plug on Stress: Tools to Adapt and Thrive During Uncertain Times When: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where: Donovan Pavilion | Vail More information: Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 the day of the program. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. What: Two Workshops! Up Your Game and Unleash Your Creativity When: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where: Eagle River Presbyterian Church | Avon More information: Tickets are $45 in advance for part one and $75 for part one and two. Ticket prices increase the day of the program. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion, Cryer presents “Pull the Plug on Stress: Tools to Adapt and Thrive During Uncertain Times.” Cryer will share research and discoveries around the breakthrough concept of coherence, as well as tools to help you build new flexibility, adaptability, resilience and well-being in the face of ongoing uncertainty.

And on Thursday, Sept. 15, Cryer is presenting two workshops: “Up Your Game: The Practical Science and Tools of HeartMath for Well-Being, Resilience and Vitality” and “Unleashing Creativity: Five Catalysts to Activate Your Creative Power for Business, Health, Relationships and Youthing” at Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon. Sessions occur from 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m.; participants can choose to participate in just part one or in both sessions.

The two-year health journey that dominated Cryer’s life from 2009-2011 had a silver lining — the renaissance of his creative spirit as a singer, dancer, writer and photographer. The more he allowed himself to dive deep into creative practices, the more he realized there was a limitless supply of creative energy in himself and in the heart of all people. However most people are completely unaware of this massive potential, or worse yet, deny that they could ever see themselves as creative.

Cryer has spent the past forty years researching and teaching innovative approaches to maximizing health, resilience and human performance. He was named president and CEO of HeartMath LLC in 2000, having helped launch the non-profit HeartMath Institute with founder Doc Childre in 1991.

For eight years prior, he served as vice president for a biotech company specializing in nutritional approaches to health and well-being. He was the key architect of programs that incorporate HeartMath’s innovative biomedical research into practical tools and strategies to enhance health, performance, creativity, innovation, and productivity for both the individual and the organization. He successfully guided HeartMath programs at organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Duke University Health System, Stanford School of Medicine, UCSF’s Center for the Health Professions, and dozens of corporations, health systems and government agencies across the U.S.