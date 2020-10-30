Brunch – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Brunch

Vintage

Westside Café

Hovey & Harrison

More than a late-morning meal, the Champagne Brunch at Vintage in Vail is available on Fridays through Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Choose from cheese boards, benedicts (and benedictines), croque madams, burrata, pancakes, French toast and other brunch staples. Or try the Huckleberry Bacon French Toast, featuring bacon-mascarpone and dulce de leche stuffed brioche, huckleberry syrup and bourbon whipped cream.

To complement the food menu at Vintage’s Champagne Brunch, the French-style restaurant offers mimosas, Bloody Marys, specialty cocktails and, of course, champagne drinks. With fun drink names like the Don’t Go Bacon My Heart Bloody Mary and the Walk of Shame cocktail, the Champagne Brunch at Vintage is complete with all the classics, and then some.

-Ross Leonhart