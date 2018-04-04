Brush Creek Elementary School celebrates International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness

EAGLE — International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness saw one local school take on a positively royal hue.

The day rolls around once a year in late March, and for the fourth-annual event at Brush Creek Elementary School, it's personal. Quintin Lovato is learning to live with epilepsy. On International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness, Sky Lieurance and Haley Carpenter, along with their families, were on hand to pass out purple beaded necklaces, stickers and awareness bracelets to Brush Creek students as they entered the building.

Quintin, Sky and Haley all have grand mal, absence and myoclonic seizures. Quintin was diagnosed at 4 years old (9 now), Sky was diagnosed at 14 years old (16 now), and Haley was diagnosed at 16 years old (18 now). Both Sky and Haley are local high school students. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jake Best joined them at Brush Creek, as well.

Students were asked wear purple and bring a $1 donation for the charity of Quintin's choice. This year it was the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado.

"It was a successful morning," said Hannah Lovato, Quintin's mom. "Our goal was to bring awareness to our community and hopefully start conversations about it, while raising money for children and adults living with epilepsy."

They did both. The event raised $300.

Recommended Stories For You

Purple Day is an international grassroots effort dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy worldwide. People in dozens of countries on all continents, including Antarctica, participate in Purple Day.

It's estimated that more than 300,000 Canadians and 2.2 million Americans are living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy is not contagious, it is not a disease, and it is not a psychological disorder, according to the Purple Day website.