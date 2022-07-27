Small brush fire in EagleVail suspected to be human-caused

The fire burned a 10-foot by 20-foot area near the EagleVail bus stop.

Vail Fire & Emergency Services/Courtesy photo

A small brushfire burned a 10-foot by 20-foot area between the Benjamin Moore and Vail Daily buildings in EagleVail on Monday evening.

The fire started around 6:14 p.m. and was put out by a passerby who borrowed a fire extinguisher from a nearby restaurant, Route 6 Café. The Sheriff’s Deputy and fire crews from Eagle River Fire Protection Department and Vail Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene at 6:21 p.m., at which point the civilian had already managed to extinguish most of the flame. The fire was declared to be out at 6:36 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but is believed to be human-caused due to high walking traffic at the location of the burn. The area is located directly next to the EagleVail eastbound bus stop. No buildings or private property were threatened in the fire, and no injuries were reported.