Buffalos continues the “wild” vibe in The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch

The “wild” vibe continues in The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch’s other dining options, like Buffalos. Inside, warm leather serves as a cozy contrast to the stone features (like the eye-catching bar); outside, the expansive patio seating allows guests to savor the golden sunshine for lunch or soak in the last rays as the sun goes down.

Whatever your seating preference, the gastropub menu has a little something for everyone with culinary contrasts between light and hearty; classic and contemporary; local and global. First, determine your hunger level. For those whose appetites are a bit more bird-like, pick a few “things to snack on.” Sparrows may enjoy the grilled broccolini, accented with pecorino and lemon, elevated with Calabrian chili. The roasted cauliflower is a deceptive dish: Yes, it’s a vegetable, but as a whole head of cauliflower is presented — with black beans, salsa verde and cotija cheese — the resulting dish is much more substantial. For those with more bear-like appetites, the cast iron nachos (think Mama’s skillet versus a petite portion) and duck confit poutine are both excellent options for growling tummies.

The “farm stand” provides veggie-forward dishes like a Greek salad and a grain bowl with kale, farro, shaved radish and spouts — add chicken, shrimp, salmon or skirt steak for a protein kick. The “finger foods” section is comprised of hand-held options: beef, bison and vegetarian burgers and the famous Buffalos tacos hold court in this section.

Chef Schneider is also planning a backyard barbecue series on Thursday nights. The menu will also focus on seasonal vegetables but brings a primal flavor to the menu: Baby back ribs, pork belly, brisket and chicken will emerge from the smoker while hamburgers, hot dogs and corn will rise from the grill.

The dinner menu also features “supper time” with entrées like steak frites, butter chicken, seared trout and — for the carnivore within — Pork Heaven.

“It (Pork Heaven) is pork shank, smoked bacon, andouille sausage, sauerkraut and mustard,” says Chef Jasper Schneider. “We’re just having fun with it.”Of course, no trip to the wild side is complete without liquid accompaniment. Buffalos has an impressive draft beer list with 12 rotating taps: Try a flight of beer to see what pairs best with angelic pork. Bourbon is also a favorite at this bar, fulfilling the warm and toasty feeling that the décor evokes. Try a classic Old Fashioned or go local and try The Rose Bowl, featuring 10th Mountain Rye Whiskey served on the rocks with muddled fresh rosemary, fresh lime, a dash of honey and a rosemary sprig for garnish.