Burger – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Burger
1. Craftsman
2. Rocky Mountain Taco
3. Southside Benderz
Claiming the top spot for back-to-back years, Craftsman’s Schmidt Mac reigns again in 2020 as having the Best Burger in town.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” co-owner and burger namesake Chris Schmidt said.
The Schmidt Mac, like other artisan sandwiches at Craftsman in Edwards, keeps it simple yet savory with two all beef patties, American cheese, tender belly bacon, griddled onion, shredded lettuce, special sauce and dill pickles on a neighboring bakery’s sesame seed bun.
“I’ve made thousands of them, and I still enjoy making them,” Schmidt said.
Served with thin-cut parmesan fries, the Schmidt Mac has set the bar for Best Burger in town. And there’s an appetizing cheeseburger on the kids menu.
With an unusual dining scene in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Schmidt and his team at Craftsman are thankful for their regulars, both locals and visitors, showing support.
“That meant the world to us,” he said.
-Ross Leonhart
