Burglary suspect arrested after hours-long manhunt in Avon

Police respond to Traer Creek Plaza in Avon Sunday after a burglary suspect was spotted in the area. The suspect was apprehended in Edwards later that evening.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Police on Sunday evening arrested Ivan Solis, 20, after an hours-long manhunt in the Traer Creek area of Avon.

Solis is suspected to have been involved in several crimes that took place on Saturday, including a motor-vehicle break-in at the Seasons Building and a burglary at Traer Creek Plaza in Avon.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said after those incidents occurred on Saturday, a man who was believed to be Solis returned to Traer Creek Plaza on Sunday afternoon and authorities were notified.

“A business owner tried to effectively apprehend him, he ran, and we tried to get a number of officers in the area,” Daly said.

Solis was then the subject of a manhunt in the area of Traer Creek Plaza and the Piedmont apartment complex on Sunday afternoon as multiple agencies including the Avon Police Department, the Vail Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office attempted to find him. Officers combed the field north of East Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon, but Solis could not be located.

While he evaded officers at the time, Solis’ phone was located at the scene which, along with video surveillance footage and witness statements, helped lead officers to him, Daly said.

Eagle County sheriff’s deputies, on Sunday evening, contacted Solis at his residence in Edwards; he was detained and then subsequently arrested by the Avon Police Department and transported to the Eagle County Detention Facility, where he was held on a bond of $5,000. He was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Solis was charged with multiple crimes including two counts of felony second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, tampering, minor in possession, protection order violation and attempted third-degree assault.