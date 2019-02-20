Burton US Open: Here’s how much prize money is at stake at Vail

Who says there's no money in snowboarding?

The men and women who take first place in the halfpipe and slopestyle competitions at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships will take home $45,000 — Olympic gold medalists at PyeongChang reportedly earned $37,500.

In total, the Burton US Open will hand out $343,000.

Payouts will go to snowboarders who make the finals in each discipline, both men and women, so those on the cusp of making it through semifinals will have an added pressure. Each men's final will include 10 riders and each women's final will include six.

Here's a look at the full prize purse for the Burton US Open:

Men's Halfpipe & Slopestyle

1st: $45,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $10,000

4th: $5,000

5th: $2,500

6th: $1,500

7th: $1,250

8th: $1,000

9th: $750

10th: $500

Women's Halfpipe & Slopestyle

1st: $45,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $10,000

4th: $5,000

5th: $2,500

6th: $1,500