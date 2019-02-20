Burton US Open: Here’s how much prize money is at stake at Vail
Who says there’s no money in snowboarding?
February 20, 2019
The men and women who take first place in the halfpipe and slopestyle competitions at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships will take home $45,000 — Olympic gold medalists at PyeongChang reportedly earned $37,500.
In total, the Burton US Open will hand out $343,000.
Payouts will go to snowboarders who make the finals in each discipline, both men and women, so those on the cusp of making it through semifinals will have an added pressure. Each men's final will include 10 riders and each women's final will include six.
Here's a look at the full prize purse for the Burton US Open:
Men's Halfpipe & Slopestyle
1st: $45,000
2nd: $20,000
3rd: $10,000
4th: $5,000
5th: $2,500
6th: $1,500
7th: $1,250
8th: $1,000
9th: $750
10th: $500
Women's Halfpipe & Slopestyle
1st: $45,000
2nd: $20,000
3rd: $10,000
4th: $5,000
5th: $2,500
6th: $1,500