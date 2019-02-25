Burton US Open livestream, TV schedule

While Golden Peak will be the place for all of the live action during the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail, the 37th annual event will see its full slate of finals programming on FS2, and complete semifinals, finals and the Junior Jam streaming live on Red Bull TV and BurtonUSOpen.com.

The Burton US Open, returning to Vail Feb. 26 through March 2, features slopestyle and halfpipe snowboarding competitions with some of the best athletes in the world, including Mark McMorris, Chloe Kim, Scotty James, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard, Danny Davis and more.

Live programming on BurtonUSOpen.com begins on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. with the Junior Jam. This legendary event features the world's top halfpipe boy and girl groms 14 and younger battling it out to secure a spot alongside the professionals in the halfpipe semifinals.

Complete coverage of the men's and women's slopestyle and halfpipe semifinals continues on BurtonUSOpen.com and Red Bull TV, beginning with women's slopestyle semi-finals at Vail Mountain's Golden Peak on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., followed by men's slopestyle semi-finals at 12:30 p.m. Thursday's schedule features women's halfpipe semifinals at 10 a.m. followed by men's halfpipe semi-finals at 12:30 p.m. Each field will be narrowed down to six women and 10 men heading into the Friday and Saturday finals.

The livestream coverage will include commentary by hosts Sal Masekela, Tina Dixon and Tom Monterosso, with Louie Vito reporting from the field and guest announcer Kelly Clark.

Television coverage on FS2 begins with the slopestyle finals events on Friday, March 1, with women's slopestyle finals followed by men's slopestyle finals. Coverage continues on Saturday, March 2, with a re-airing of men's slopestyle finals at 12:30 p.m., followed by women's halfpipe finals at 2:30 p.m. and leading right into men's halfpipe finals at 4 p.m. Commentary will be provided by hosts Preston Strout and Brandon Graham.

Live coverage of the finals also continues on BurtonUSOpen.com and Red Bull TV. On Friday, March 1, women's slopestyle finals kick off at 11 a.m. followed by men's slopestyle finals starting at 2 p.m. Coverage of the final day of competition on Saturday, March 2, will start with women's halfpipe finals at 11 a.m., followed by men's halfpipe finals at 2 p.m.

Times are subject to change. Check your local listings.

Spectators are invited to watch all the exciting competitions for free as well as experience free nightly shows on the Solaris Concert stage and the Shakedown Sessions, as well as the full slate of Burton US Open activities.

For details on all things Burton US Open, follow the hashtag #BurtonUSOpen and head to BurtonUSOpen.com or download the official Burton US Open app on your mobile device now through Google Play and the App Store.