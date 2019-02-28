Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships

The Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships return to Golden Peak in Vail for the seventh year, but the event itself has been held for 37 years. This iconic snowboarding competition brings in the sport's best veteran riders as well as up-and-coming riders to the halfpipe and slopestyle competitions.

The slopestyle finals are today with the women's competition beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the men's finals at 2 p.m. You can watch along the course or watch from the base areas on jumbo television screens. The base area has a festival atmosphere with an interactive sponsor village with fun swag and a Burton pop-up store and opportunities to meet and even ride with the athletes.

On Saturday, the women will kick off the halfpipe finals at 11 a.m. followed by the men's competition at 2 p.m. This is typically the last competition of the season and attracts top caliber riders like 2018 Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim (USA), 2019 X Games gold medalist Mark McMorris (CAN) and 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson (USA) returning to defend their Burton US Open titles. Also competing will be 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard (USA), 2019 X Games halfpipe gold medalist Scotty James (AUS) and 2019 X Games slopestyle gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL).

This event also attracts a crowd, so prepare for parking to fill up fast and if you want to watch the competitions along the halfpipe or slopestyle course, get there early and be prepared with the proper footwear to tread on snow.

Download the Burton US Open app to your phone to keep up on any schedule updates, photos and videos, a list of riders and results — it even has a Burton US Open playlist. Live coverage can be found on http://www.burtonusopen.com and on http://www.redbulltv.com. For the complete lowdown of events, go to http://www.burtonusopen.com.

Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil at Vail

Vail may be over 1,000 miles away from and over 10,000 feet above New Orleans, but the Mardi Gras spirit will be felt on the mountain at this weekend's crawfish boil.

Each year, Vail Mountain hosts The World's Highest Low-Country Crawfish Boil at Eagle's Nest and even though the temperatures may be chilly, the crawfish will be steaming hot.

Whether you call them crawfish, crawdads, mudbugs or yabbies, these little critters will be served up in authentic New Orlean's style. The team at Eagle's Nest flies in 800 pounds of crawfish and then boils them in Zatarain's and Old Bay seasoning, lemon and garlic. They serve it up on a platter with Andouille sausage, boiled new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread for $14.95.

A platter of crawdads and the sides should fill you up, but if you need more options Eagle's Nest will be serving up a big bowl of gumbo for $12.85. Save room for dessert, king's cake will also be available for $4.95.

Live music will be provided by local band Twang Box from 12 until 2 p.m. The event takes place on Saturday up at Eagle's Nest from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and don't forget to wear your beads.

Live music at Beaver Creek

Enjoy live music this weekend at one of Beaver Creek's many decks. Talons, Mamie's and the Broken Arrow Cafe all have live music out on the patio snow or shine.

Talons restaurant is located at the bottom of the Birds of Prey lift, Grouse Mountain lift and Larkspur lift. After skiing the bump runs, take a break and listen to some tunes, grab a cold one and some lunch. The live music starts at noon and runs until 3 p.m. starting this Saturday through April 6.

Mamie's Mountain Grill is situated at the top of the Bachelor Gulch Express lift and its huge deck overlooks McCoy Park's Nordic trails. If it does get a little chilly or windy, hop into the umbrella bar, which is an enclosed area with all glass walls and has an "umbrella" that can cover the yurt when there is inclement weather or the umbrella can be raised and provide an open-air setting. Mamie's Grill will have live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 30 from noon until 3 p.m.

Arrowhead owns Sunday afternoons with their musical line up happening from 2 to 5 p.m. The Broken Arrow Cafe has a large patio that is also the home of the Blinky Burger. This is a great place to end your day, and if you need to get back to your condo or hotel at Beaver Creek Village or to your car, they have a free shuttle that will connect you via the Village Connect app. The live music will continue each Sunday until April 7.

Spruce Saddle provides music during the middle of the week. On Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. stop by the restaurant and grab a bite and take some time to experience just why we love our live music and spring skiing in the Rockies. Spruce Saddle is located at the top of the Centennial Express. For more information, please visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition

This Sunday marks the final event of the Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition. Distances include a 10k and a 5k course and draws everyone from the first-time snowshoer to the veteran runner. You don't have to run in snowshoes, you can easily stroll while enjoying the scenery of Beaver Creek.

Sunday's event will take place up at McCoy Park, which is at the top of the Strawberry Park Express lift. After the event, head back down to Beaver Creek Village for the post-race party and awards presentation for top male and female in each age bracket for the 5k and 10k as well as the overall male and female competitor. A post-race meal is offered as well as raffle prizes.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village and the race will begin at 10:15 a.m. Sign up for this race by going to http://www.beavercreek.com. You can save a little money by registering early.

Leadville Skijoring and Crystal Carnival Weekend

Skijoring, winter mountain biking and a paintball biathlon are just a few of the many unique events that will be happening during the Leadville Skijoring and Crystal Carnival Weekend. For three days the town of Leadville hosts all sorts of winter sporting events, a mountain film festival and even dancing. Let's get straight to the schedule because there is so much to cover.

Today:

Ski Down tribute to the 10th Mountain Division Soldiers at Ski Cooper at 1:30 p.m. The 10th's ski troopers trained at Camp Hale and at Ski Cooper. The skills they learned in the Rockies helped them fight in the mountains of Italy during WWII.

Nordic Knockout Sprints at 7 p.m. Nordic race under the lights on Harrison Avenue along 400 meters of snow. Two skiers each round, fastest skier advances. Day-of registration only at Melanzana from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at 8th Street and Harrison Avenue. No cost to enter.

Backcountry Film Festival at Periodic Brewing. Nearly a dozen short films will be shown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 7 p.m.

Saturday:

Shelter Dog Shuffle and Ski Jor race. walk, run, snowshoe or ski with your doggie. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Mt. Massive Golf Course.

Skijoring. Harrison Avenue from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Skijoring is where a skier is pulled by a horse through a course containing jumps and obstacles to the finish line. Enter to ride your horse or ski in the event or just spectate and bid on a team in the Calcutta auction.

Mineral Belt Mayhem. Ride your fat bike along the Mineral Belt Loop for an 11-mile trek starting at 6 p.m.

Crystal Contra Dance at Freight from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Professional dance "callers" will help you learn the moves for this fun group dance.

Sunday:

Leadville Nordic Paintball Biathlon. Nordic skiing plus paintball at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Races start at 10 a.m.

Day two of Skijoring action. Harrison Avenue from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For a full schedule go to http://www.leadvilletwinlakes.com.