Burton US Open women’s slopestyle champion drops her phone on the course

With her Burton US Open slopestyle title, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 17, just won the trifecta of women’s slopestyle, adding to her wins at X Games in Aspen and the world championships.

The New Zealand native, however, isn’t immune to the everyday struggles for skiers and snowboarders — however, she’s landing crazy tricks that many of us can’t.

"On my second run, I hit the front of the rail on the third feature and put two massive core shots in my board. I just swapped boards at the top of the course for my third run, but when I found out I won, I decided not to risk anything on my brand new board. I've actually put down three different core shots this whole week, which is pretty bad," she said with a laugh.

That same run, Sadowski-Synnott also dropper her phone out of her pocket.

"I dropped my phone in practice and then I dropped my phone on my second run on the first jump on my switch back 9," she said.

Julia Marino, who finished in second place, asked if it was iPhone X — really asking if the phone is waterproof. It’s not.

However, “the phone still works,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

