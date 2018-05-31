Bush and glacier pilot Kitty Banner Seemann hosts book signing in Edwards

EDWARDS — Kitty Banner Seemann, once an Alaskan-based glacier and bush pilot renowned for piloting climbers, explorers, adventurers and fisherman into the wilds and bush of Alaska in the 1970s and '80s, will be at The Bookworm of Edwards on Friday, June 8, signing copies of her new book, "Wings of Her Dreams," and talking about her adventures in Alaska from 6 to 7 p.m.

The book is a description of, and reflection on, Banner Seemann's adventures in Alaska. Readers can experience her flights, landings and takeoffs on high altitude glaciers, transporting mountain climbers from around the world who came to Talkeetna, Alaska, seeking to ascend Denali, one of toughest mountains on earth.

'A Different Story'

In "Wings of Her Dreams," Banner Seemann tells personal tales of her time in the pioneer town of Talkeetna and its environs. Born and raised on the North Shore of Chicago, aviation was in her blood as her siblings made the industry their career and drew her to it at an early age.

"The world has historically looked upon aviation as a man's domain. Names like Wright, Doolittle and Lindbergh seem to dominate the field of aviation," said James A. Lovell Jr., commander of Apollo 13, aviation contemporary and friend of the Banner family. "But this book tells a different story. Here you will find the adventures of Kitty Banner, who battled the weather and terrain as an Alaskan bush and glacier pilot."

Written by acclaimed aviation-author Ann Lewis Cooper, in conjunction with Kitty and Bob Seemann, the book is on sale directly through http://www.kittybanner.com, at The Bookworm of Edwards or by calling Pogo Press at 1-800-846-7027.

Recommended Stories For You

Entrance to the event is $10. For more information, go to http://www.bookwormofedwards.com/events or contact Josh Headley at josh@recommglobal.com.