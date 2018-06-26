Bustang bus service that includes the Vail Valley adds mobile ticketing app

DENVER — Bustang riders now have new options to pay for tickets when using the Justride Bustang mTicketing app. The addition of the Masterpass and Apple Pay digital payment services allows customers to purchase tickets with a tap, eliminating the need to type in any credit card numbers, billing information or security codes to complete a transaction.

To use Masterpass or Apple Pay on the Bustang mTicketing app, customers select the fare they wish to purchase, choose the stored payment card of their choice and complete the payment by using either Masterpass checkout or the Touch or Face ID features for Apple Pay. The app allows riders to purchase single-ride, 10-ride, 20-ride or 40-ride passes and view schedules and fares. It is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Bustang, operated for the Colorado Department of Transportation by Ace Express of Golden, offers daily coach service through the Interstate 70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Denver (Grand Junction route coming soon) and along Interstate 25 between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Bustang's buses are equipped with WiFi access, USB outlets and restrooms.

For more information, go to http://www.ridebustang.com.