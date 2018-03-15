Buy Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo tickets early, help out a nonprofit

EAGLE — Anyone planning to attend the Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo next month can nab a discounted event ticket and help out a nonprofit group by registering early.

Advance tickets to the expo are $5 and the ticket price at the door will cost $8.

"The Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo is proud to be giving back 100 percent of our advanced ticket sales revenue to our partner nonprofits," event organizer Holli Snyder said. "Choose your favorite nonprofit from the list of organization on our website, use their promo code to buy your ticket before midnight on Friday, April 6, and we will donate the money back to that nonprofit."

Admission to the event is $8 and the participating nonprofits are:

Casting for Recovery

Force Fly Fishing

Eagle Valley Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Roaring Fork Conservancy

Trout Unlimited

Wilderness Workshop

Eagle River Watershed Council

The first ever Western Colorado Outdoor & Sportsman Expo is planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 6-8, at the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. More than 50 vendors representing the outdoor industry will be on hand over the weekend for expo attendees to learn how to tie a fly, see some of the newest gear, bring the kids to shoot a bow and find a new hunting trip getaway. Event exhibitors include organizations and businesses such as the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife, the Colorado Bow Hunter's Association, Trout Unlimited, Brookside Sporting Dogs, Paragon Guides, Humphrey's RV and more.

To learn more or purchase advance tickets visit http://www.westcoexpo.com