Bystander saves dog from Steamboat house fire

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Witnesses who saw smoke billowing from a home Tuesday morning in Steamboat Springs' historic Brooklyn neighborhood quickly were able to rescue a dog from inside the home.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were paged to the structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Spar streets at about 9:45 a.m. The home is owned by Katie and Joe Armstrong, who were renting it out. None of the tenants were home.

Steamboat residents Will Baird and his wife, Shauna Garcia, were some of the first people to arrive on scene.

“We were sitting down at the rodeo grounds, and my wife looked over and saw a lot of smoke,” Baird said.

He grabbed a garden hose and started to put water on the roof. Baird said a construction worker saved the dog.

Firefighters initially responded with an engine and ambulance as well as seven crew members and Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli. Soon after, a ladder truck arrived with four more firefighters.

Firefighters determined the fire was burning above the ceiling in the attic. Cerasoli said the fire might have been caused by a ceiling fan, but it is still under investigation.

“They got a pretty good jump on it immediately,” Cerasoli said.

Firefighters were able to put a tarp over some of the renters' belongings to protect them from water.

“We were able to salvage a bunch of their stuff,” Cerasoli said.

There is considerable water and smoke damage in the home, but the house itself was saved, he said.

While working at the fire, firefighters were paged to a fire alarm. Police handled that call and determined it was a false alarm. Also during the fire, some firefighters had to leave to go to a medical call.