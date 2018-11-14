A California-based residential solar energy installer that is ranked as one of the country's fastest-growing private companies is expanding into Colorado.

Freedom Forever announced Monday that it expects to start installing solar systems in the state later this month. Brett Bouchy, the company's CEO, said Colorado is primed to be a leader in solar energy.

"We love the long-term political climate in Colorado. We love that you have about 4 million people centralized in one area," Bouchy said.

Freedom Forever, ranked 135th this year on Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies, wants to grow into being the nation's largest residential solar installer.