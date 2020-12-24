California man facing meth charges appears in Eagle County court

EAGLE — Rodolfo Robles Sanchez, of California, made a first appearance in Eagle District Court on Wednesday, facing charges for allegedly possessing and conspiring to sell or distribute more than 225 grams of methamphetamine.

Sanchez, who is 42 according to court records, was in custody. He appeared via a video feed from jail for the hearing, with his bond set at $15,000. A request to lower that bond was denied.

According to an affidavit filed by Colorado State Patrol, Sanchez was stopped on Interstate 70 in Eagle County in June 2019 after someone reported his vehicle, a black Kia Soul, for dangerous driving.

After stopping the vehicle, the trooper initially let Sanchez and his female passenger go with a written warning, according to the affidavit, but then asked to talk to them a little more and was ultimately given permission to search the vehicle.

The trooper observed what appeared to be a small pile of a white crystal substance on a back seat in the vehicle, and then found a duct-taped brick of an unknown substance under the rear passenger seat, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez and a female passenger, who was later found to have 45 grams of a white crystal powder and a glass bulb pipe in her bra, told the trooper that they did not know where the brick came from or who it belonged to, according to the affidavit.

Fifth Judicial District Court records on Wednesday did not show any pending cases involving the female passenger.

According to courtroom discussions, Sanchez failed to appear for an earlier court hearing and was extradited to face charges. Prosecutors indicated Sanchez has no ties to Eagle County and was traveling to Colorado Springs, where he has been in contact with known drug associates.

According to a criminal complaint filed June 2020, Sanchez faces five charges: Possession with intent sell or distribute more than 225 grams of methamphetamine; conspiring to sell or distribute methamphetamine; driving under the influence; and two charges as a habitual offender, with prior felony convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.

Sanchez faces up to 48 years in prison for the charges. He will next appear in court Feb. 3.

