Calling all cameras: Show us your fall photos
It’s that time of year when the fall colors are beginning to pop, and the Vail Daily asks its readers to pull out their cameras and share their best shots in our Fall Colors Photo Gallery.
All approved submissions will be featured in our digital gallery throughout the month, and some will also be featured in the Vail Daily print edition.
What’s in a good fall photo? Foliage, of course. This requires throwing on a sweater, bringing a warm mug of java or cider, leashing a furry friend and venturing into the great outdoors. Mother Nature is the lead model here, but feel free to include some human and/or furry models in your photos, we know it’s hard to resist. Also, you don’t need to be a professional, and the fall colors in our valley require no fancy filters. Just point, shoot, maybe add a clever caption and share.
To submit your photos to the Fall Colors Photo Gallery visit VailDaily.com/FallColors2022. We will be taking submissions through Oct.23.