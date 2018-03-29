Cambridge Analytica created psychological profiles for 136,000 Colorado voters. And the data still exists.

The British data firm that helped Republicans win key U.S. seats in the 2014 election created personality and psychological profiles for at least 136,000 Colorado voters — data derived in part from Facebook, according to a new report.

Cambridge Analytica said it deleted the personal information harvested from Facebook and any derivative data sets after reports exposed the firm's work to influence elections in the United States, including its work on behalf of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

But Channel 4 News in Great Britain reported Wednesday that it obtained a cache of the Colorado data from a Cambridge Analytica source, confirming it still exists and raising questions about who possesses the information.