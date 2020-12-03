Cameron Peak Fire 100% contained after 112 days
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Containment on the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the Cameron Peak Fire, reached 100% Wednesday, fire officials said in a post on the Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page.
The fire burned a total of 208,913 acres.
“After 112 days, we are happy to share that the Cameron Peak Fire is 100% contained. We have all traveled a long road together; this evening, we breathe a collective sigh of relief with you. Rest well tonight,” the post said.
Fire officials on Nov. 27 said containment was at 94%, and their concern was Pingree Park and what they call “bulge” areas, where stumps and massive logs have been smoldering for quite some time, occasionally producing smoke.
Firefighters used snow to put out some of the hot spots in these areas, fire officials said.
