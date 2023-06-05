Camp 911: Empowering kids with safety skills and adventure this summer in Edwards and Gypsum

Camp 911 is made possible through a collaboration between Eagle County Prevention Committee and Emergency Services, Mountain Rec, Vail Health, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Eagle County Wildfire Mitigation and others.

If you go: What: Camp 911 Where and when: June 14 at Edwards Field House and June 28 at Gypsum Center from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cost: $10 per camper. For more information and to register, visit mountainrec.org/program/specialty-camps

EDWARDS – For more than two decades, Camp 911 has been empowering kids with vital safety knowledge, decision-making skills and practical techniques to handle emergencies. Hosted by Eagle County Emergency Services, Camp 911 is an action-packed opportunity for children to explore safety education while enjoying a day filled with fun and excitement. Two days of camp are offered: June 14 at the Edwards Field House and June 28 at the Gypsum Rec Center.

Kim Greene, the Injury Prevention Specialist at Vail Health, expressed her enthusiasm for this essential community event. “We’re thrilled to host Camp 911 again this summer. It’s such an important event for kids in our community. Not only do they get the chance to learn what emergency services do and how they can be safe, but they also get a full day of fun,” she said.

Camp 911 is designed for children aged 9 to 11 and offers a range of engaging, camp-style activities. By the end of the day, participants will have gained invaluable knowledge in first aid and CPR, traffic and fire safety, backcountry survival, self-defense and more.

Led by experienced paramedics, EMTs, firefighters and search and rescue teams, the campers will engage in hands-on learning experiences. They’ll receive basic first aid training through scenarios and get to explore medical equipment during a tour of an ambulance. Firefighters will demonstrate fire extinguisher usage and guide the kids through a “smoke house” simulation, teaching them crucial escape strategies. Additionally, hospital and law enforcement personnel will share personal protection tips and bike safety, while the “seat belt convincer” will highlight the importance of wearing seatbelts. Participants might even have the opportunity to meet and chat with local first responders, including helicopter crews.

To secure a spot for your child in this exceptional camp, pre-registration through Mountain Recreation is required. Visit MountainRec.org/program/specialty-camps to register online.