Camp 911 returns this summer to Gypsum, Edwards

Camp 911 gives students an opportunity to learn first hand from local paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement and firefighters

Eagle County Emergency Services/Courtesy Photo

For more than 20 years, Camp 911 has been teaching kids about safety and giving them decision-making skills and practical knowledge to utilize when an emergency occurs. This summer, Eagle County Emergency Services will again offer two options for kids to attend the camp: June 29 at the Gypsum Rec Center and July 6 at the Edwards Field House.

“We’re thrilled to host Camp 911 again this summer,” said Kim Greene, an injury prevention specialist with Vail Health. “It’s such an important event for kids in our community. Not only do they get the chance to learn what emergency services do and how they can be safe, but they also get a full day of fun.”

Camp 911 teaches children valuable lessons using fun, camp-style activities. Participants will end the day with a basic knowledge of first aid, traffic and fire safety, backcountry safety and self-defense.

Paramedics and EMTs will teach the campers basic first aid using scenarios as well as hands-on experience with medical equipment and a tour of the ambulance. Firefighters will teach kids how to use a fire extinguisher and allow them to experience the “smoke house,” a simulation of a burning house that teaches them how to get to safety. Search and rescue teams will teach kids about being safe in the backcountry; law enforcement personnel will teach kids personal protection tips and bike safety. The “seat belt convincer” demonstrates the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Plus, participants get to meet and chat with local heroes working in emergency services; there might even be a visit from the helicopter crews.

Organized, staffed and executed by the Eagle County Prevention Committee and Emergency Services, Camp 911 is a collaboration between Mountain Rec, Vail Health, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Vail Public Safety Communications Center and other partners.

The camp, which will occur on two Wednesdays — June 29 in Gypsum and July 6 in Edwards — costs $10 per child. Pre-registration through Mountain Recreation is required and space is limited. Visit MountainRec.org/program/specialty-camps to register online. The day camp starts at 8 a.m. and pickup is at 4 p.m. sharp. Parents must pack a bag lunch for their camper(s).