Camp Hale National Monument informational meeting will be Oct. 21 at Vail Town Hall

The U.S. Forest Service will host an Oct. 21 informational meeting about planning to create the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

Chris Dillmann/archive photo

The public is invited to attend a Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument informational meeting Oct. 21 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Vail Town Council Chambers.

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service will provide an overview of the planning process that will determine the future management of the monument. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse will also speak. The public will have an opportunity to express their thoughts on the future of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

“It’s been nearly a year since the monument designation, and we want to touch base with the public about how to stay involved in this important planning process,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said.

On Oct. 12, 2022, President Joe Biden designated Camp Hale and a nearby part of the Ten Mile Range as the 53,804-acre Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving the area’s historic, prehistoric, natural and recreational values. As part of the monument proclamation, the Forest Service is required to initiate a planning process for future management of the site. Public input will be an important part of that effort.

More information about the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument is available at the Forest Service’s website .