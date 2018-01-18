Candidate petitions due Jan. 22 for Eagle County municipal elections in April

EAGLE COUNTY — Municipal elections in three Eagle Valley communities are still more than two months away, but the deadline for candidates to appear on the towns' ballots is Monday, Jan. 22.

The towns of Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn will hold their municipal elections on Tuesday, April 3. Candidate nomination petitions must be turned into the respective town offices by 5 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who is collecting or signing a petition should note that signatures are only valid for the number of openings on the ballot. For instance, if someone signs two mayor candidate petitions, one of the signatures will be invalid because there is only one mayor race. If there are three council openings, for example, a single person can sign up to three different petitions.

Eagle

Eagle voters will elect three town board members to four-year terms. Those seats are currently held by Andy Jessen, Scott Turnipseed and Matt Solomon.

Candidates must collect signatures from 10 registered voters on their nominating petitions.

Recommended Stories For You

According to Eagle Town Clerk Jenny Rakow, as of Thursday, Solomon is the only candidate to turn in a completed petition.

Petitions are not available online and must be collected from Rakow at Eagle Town Hall. For additional information, call 970-328-6354.

Gypsum

Voters in Gypsum will elect three town council members and a mayor on April 3. All of the seats are for four-year terms.

The seats up for election are currently held by Mayor Steve Carver and council members Pam Schultz, Dick Mayne and Chris Estes.

Candidates must collect signatures from 20 registered Gypsum voters. As of Thursday, completed petitions had been filed by mayor candidate Steve Carver and newcomer Karen Sheaffer for town council.

Petitions can be collected from Gypsum Town Clerk Dannette Schlegel at Gypsum Town Hall. For additional information, call 970-524-7514.

Minturn

At the town of Minturn, the mayor's seat and five of the six town council seats will be up for election.

The mayor's term will be for four years. Three of the council terms will be for four years, and two of the council terms will be for two years.

Currently serving on the Minturn Town Council are Mayor Matt Scherr and council members Earle Bidez, Kristina Krone, Sage Pierson and John Widerman. There is currently one vacancy on the council. Terry Armistead is the only council member not up for re-election April 3.

Nomination petitions are available from Minturn Town Clerk John Brunvand. Competed petitions must include the signatures of 10 registered voters. As of Thursday two completed petitions — from mayor candidate Matt Scherr and council candidate John Widerman — had been returned.

For additional information, call 970-827-5645.